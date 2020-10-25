Centre bans imported goods at Army canteens

New Delhi: Pernod Ricard and Diageo, two of the world's biggest spirit makers, have stopped receiving orders for their imported brands from Defence canteen stores where they were sold at concessional prices, industry sources said.

The move is seen as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vocal for local" campaign in which he has called for the promotion of indigenous products to make India self-reliant during the coronavirus pandemic, a government measure that critics have called protectionist and against foreign businesses.

India's defence canteens provide access to both local and imported products such as liquor and electronics at less-than-market rates to soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families.