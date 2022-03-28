Centre can't be 'mute spectator' to happenings in West Bengal: BJP

New Delhi: Accusing Trinamool Congress MLAs of "violently assaulting" its legislators in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday, the BJP asserted that the Centre cannot remain a "mute spectator" to the state government "flouting" constitutional norms. Expressing concern over the state of affairs in West Bengal, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told reporters at Parliament House Complex that criminal and anarchic elements have "hijacked" the constitutional machinery in the state.

Ruling TMC and opposition BJP MLAs came to blows in the Assembly as chaos erupted after the latter demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state. Naqvi alleged that democratic normals are being "murdered" in Bengal under the patronage of the state government and Banerjee. BJP MLAs were physically attacked and their clothes torn in the Assembly, he alleged.

To a question if the Centre could impose President's rule in the state, Naqvi said the government will not compete with Banerjee in flouting constitutional values but will not remain a "mute spectator" either. Locket Chatterjee, a BJP MP from the state, also hit out at Banerjee. She said five BJP MLAs were assaulted on the "directions" of the chief minister but the state government wants to throttle the opposition's voice against the killing of eight people in Birbhum.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari walked out of the West Bengal Assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House. Five BJP MLAs, including Adhikari, were later suspended by Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay for the entire year for their alleged unruly conduct in the House.