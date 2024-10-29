Centre clears appointment of five additional judges in Kerala HC

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday cleared the appointment of five additional judges in Kerala High Court on the recommendations made by the CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Parameswara Panicker Krishna Kumar, (ii) Kodassery Veliyath Madom Jayakumar, (iii) Muralee Krishna Shankaramoole, (iv) Jobin Sebastian and (v) Pandikkaran Varadaraja lyer Balakrishnan, to be Additional Judges of the Kerala High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

On October 15, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI Chandrachud, had recommended the elevation of four judicial officers as judges in the Kerala High Court, while the name of judicial officer, P. Krishna Kumar, was recommended for appointment in October last year.

The recommendation for the appointment of judicial officers K.V. Jayakumar, Muralee Krishna S., Jobin Sebastian, and P.V. Balakrishnan as HC judges was made in May this year by the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

The Supreme Court Collegium said that it has consulted the apex court judges conversant with the affairs of the Kerala High Court to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these candidates.

Jayakumar, who joined the judicial service in December 2012, has been working as Registrar (Vigilance) in the High Court since January 2022, said the Supreme Court Collegium, adding that "inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that the candidate enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity".

Krishna S, who joined the judicial service in March 2014, served in various capacities in the state. "The inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that the candidate enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity," said the SC Collegium.

Sebastian joined the judicial service in March 2014 and has been working as Registrar (District Judiciary) in the Kerala High Court since April 2024.

The SC Collegium said: "Two out of the three consultee-Judges have found the candidate suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court. The third consultee-Judge has not offered his comments upon the suitability of the candidate since the candidate is personally not known to him. However, the consultee-judge has stated that he does not have any negative information about the candidate."

Balakrishnan joined the judicial service in March 2014 and served in various capacities in the state.



