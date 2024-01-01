Centre declares Canada-based Goldy Brar as 'terrorist' under UAPA

New Delhi : The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday declared Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, popularly known as Goldy Brar, a "designated terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May last year.

In an official notification, the Centre said Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, the son of Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur born on April 11, 1994, who presently lives in Canada's Brampton, is associated with Babbar Khalsa, the pro-Khalistan terrorist group.

It said Brar, backed by a cross-border agency, is involved in multiple killings and “professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms".

It also said that Babbar Khalsa International is listed as a terrorist organisation.

The notification said that Brar is also involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings, besides supplying sharp-shooters.

His associates have been conspiring to disrupt peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs, including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities.

It also said that a Red Corner notice has been issued against Brar by the Interpol Secretariat General (IPSG), France, while and a non-bailable warrant has also been issued against him dated December 12, 2022.

The notification also said that Brar is the subject of a Look Out Circular issued on June 15, 2022 and the Central government believes that he is involved in terrorism and he is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act.