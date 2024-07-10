Centre fast-tracks Rs 4,882 crore worth new railway line projects in Odisha

New Delhi: The Centre’s high-level Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti has fast-tracked two new railway line projects in Odisha, entailing an investment of Rs 4,882 crore.

Balaram – Tentuloi New Railway Line (MCRL Phase II) greenfield project involves the construction of a 49.58 km rail line at an estimated cost of Rs 1,404 crore in Angul district to provide vital first-mile rail connectivity for 11 coal blocks.

It aims to reduce logistics costs for industries and generate employment, thus contributing to regional development.

The project is expected to significantly enhance the transport efficiency of coal, benefiting both the local economy and the broader industrial landscape of the state of Odisha, according to an official statement.

The second project is the Budhapank – Luburi New Railway Line (MCRL Outer Corridor) which involves an investment of Rs 3,478 crores. The 106 km railway line will support efficient coal evacuation from the Mahanadi River Basin.

The proposed alignment facilitates the transportation of coal from Talcher Coal Fields, providing first-mile rail connectivity to 21 coal blocks reducing the average distance to rail head from 43 km to 4.2 km enhancing logistical efficiency and reducing costs for core industries like iron and steel, the statement added.

Network Planning Group (NPG) headed by Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajeev Singh Thakur, evaluated the projects from the perspective of principles of PM GatiShakti which focus on integrated development of multimodal infrastructure development, last mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity and possible synchronised implementation of the projects.