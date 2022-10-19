Centre hikes MSP for all rabi crops

New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for all rabi crops for marketing season 2023-'24.

The minimum support price for lentils was increased the most at Rs 6,000 per quintal from Rs 5,500 per quintal.

The MSP is the guaranteed amount paid to farmers when the government buys their produce. The Centre fixes minimum support prices for 23 crops grown in both the kharif and rabi seasons.

Sowing for rabi, one of the two major crop season cycles in India, begins from October.