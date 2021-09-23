Centre holds meet with states on Delhi's air pollution

New Delhi: To reach a common ground over tackling Delhi's air pollution, a joint meeting of the states of Delhi, Uttar Pardesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana was held under the chairmanship of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday.

"Each state put forth its own proposals. We reiterated that Delhi's pollution level rises due to its neighbouring states. After monitoring the air quality for the past few weeks, we have found that the PM2.5 and PM10 level starts rising post October 15 - a time when crop residue in the neighbouring states is burnt," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a presser.

Delhi, in total, presented 12 suggestions in the meeting.

"In its main points, Delhi government has yet again appealed to the Centre to consider air pollution problem on an emergency basis and devise an action plan for the usage of bio-decomposer in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab," he added.

Besides, the Delhi government has also suggested Centre and neighbouring states to form a special task force and declare hotspot zones for the construction sites that emit dust, adopt an electric vehicle policy for national capital region (NCR).

"This step will help reduce pollution from vehicles. Moreover, we have also requested them to ban firecrackers in Delhi's neighbouring states too," Rai said, adding that the Delhi government is sure that if both centre and states work together sincerely, this problem can be solved.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has directed all those diesel generator users in the capital who run generators of 125 kW or more capacity, that they will have to install pollution control equipment.

All this work will have to be done by the end of October.

Reiterating an order issued, DPCC said that if such diesel generator users do not get the pollution control equipment installed within 120 days of the first notice, they will have to face strict action.

The DPCC also said that the pollution control equipment installed on the diesel generator should be validated by any one of the five labs certified by the Central Pollution Control.