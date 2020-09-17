Centre in Supreme Court favours time-bound trial

New Delhi: The Centre favoured expeditious disposal of pending cases against former and sitting lawmakers on Wednesday before the Supreme Court and said these matters "must reach their logical conclusion" within a time frame. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Surya Kanta and Hrishikesh Roy was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that he has no problems with the suggestions made for speedy disposal of case by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appointed as amicus curiae in the matter.

Mehta said that if proceedings of any of these cases against lawmakers are stayed by the high court, then the top court may direct it to decide the matter in a time bound manner. He told the bench that these cases "must reach their logical conclusion within a time bound manner" and if any central agency (like CBI or ED) is not proceeding with the matter despite there being no stay then he would take up the issue at another level. "Whatever directions will come from the Supreme Court, the Union of India will welcome them," Mehta said, adding that if there are any lacunae regarding infrastructure of special courts, then the top court may direct the state government concerned to do the needful within a maximum of one month.

At the outset, Hansaria, along with advocate Sneha Kalita, referred to the details of cases against MPs and MLAs from his report. The bench asked Hansaria about the status of the cases being investigated by central agencies like CBI and ED, some of them pending since several years.

Hansaria said that several Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) cases have been stayed by the high courts like in Karnataka and many cases under the PC Act and the PMLA against elected representatives have been stayed by the Telangana high court. He said in some of these cases trials have not been expedited and many of them are pending at the stage of framing of charges.

The bench observed that there may be cases where the central agencies have registered FIRs but nothing much has happened thereafter. To this, Hansaria said there are several cases where even charges have not been framed. The bench observed that there are several issues like non-appointment of public prosecutors, charge sheets not being filed and witnesses not being called. The apex court observed that if there is only one special court in one state then it may not be possible to conduct all these cases in a time bound manner. Mehta said that the court may consider having a particular number of cases in one special court. He also referred to the geographical aspect of a particular state and said that the chief justice of the high court of states may decide the number of cases to be dealt with by a special court.