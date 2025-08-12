Centre initiates nomination of Chhath festival for UNESCO heritage list

Patna: The Union Government has asked the Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) to examine and process the nomination of Chhath Mahaparva for inclusion in UNESCO's representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of humanity.

A letter from Ankur Verma, Under Secretary to the Government of India, was sent to the SNA after Chhathi Maiya Foundation chairman Sandeep Kumar Dubey submitted a proposal for the festival's inclusion on July 7.

Chhath Mahaparva, deeply rooted in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is celebrated with devotion by communities from these regions across the world.

The SNA, as the nodal agency, has been asked to take appropriate action on the proposal.

The deeply spiritual Chhath Puja, rooted in ancient folk traditions, comes twice a year and is celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal's Mithila region.

The festival honours Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, observed over four days through elaborate rituals symbolising purification, gratitude, and unwavering devotion.

The opening day, Nahai-Khai, begins with 'chhath vratis' (devotees), bathing in rivers or ponds for ritual purification.

They then don fresh clothes and prepare a simple, satvik meal of pumpkin, gram pulse, and rice, seasoned only with rock salt.

This offering, shared as prasad, represents purity, discipline, and a spiritual reset.

Following this, 'chhath vratis' take a solemn vow to fast for the next three days, adhering to strict cleanliness, avoiding prohibited foods, and dedicating themselves entirely to the worship of the Sun God.

The festival is known for its intense 36-hour waterless fast, which devotees undertake with remarkable endurance, attributing their strength to faith.

The rituals are steeped in tradition - from cooking on a mango wood-fired stove to avoiding non-satvik ingredients such as onions, garlic, and animal products.

The colours yellow and red dominate the attire, symbolising purity and devotion.

Soulful Chhath songs in honour of Chhathi Maiya echo through homes and ghats, preserving the festival's rich folk heritage.

More than just a religious observance, Chhath puja is a celebration of discipline, community, and deep cultural continuity - a testament to the enduring bond between faith and tradition.



