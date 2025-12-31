Centre inks Rs 4,666-crore defence contracts

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday signed contracts worth a total cost of Rs 4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbine and Heavy Weight Torpedoes.

The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi. The contract for over 4.25 lakh CQB carbines, along with accessories worth Rs 2,770 crore, for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy was signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd.

This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, a statement from the MoD said.

As a cornerstone of the modern infantry arsenal, the CQB Carbine provides a critical edge in close combat through its compact design and high rate of fire, ensuring rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces.