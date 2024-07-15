Centre mulling restriction of govt schemes to couples with over 2 kids: Rajasthan Minister

New Delhi: Rajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra on Monday spotlighted the impact of the burgeoning population on the nation’s resources and said that serious deliberations and consultations are underway for restricting the benefits of government schemes to couples with more than two children.



Speaking to newsmen, the Rajasthan minister said that the Centre is also mulling restrictions on benefits of government schemes to those couples with over two children.

“Very soon, some law to this effect could be brought into force at the Central level,” he further said.

He said that the exploding population takes a toll on the country’s resources and leads to many problems.

Jhabar Singh Kharra became minister in Bhajan Lal government after winning the Assembly election from Srimadhopur constituency, defeating Congress rival Deependra Singh.

Echoing similar concerns, Rajasthan BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya said that various welfare schemes have been rolled out by the Centre with a uniform vision but there exists disparity in its implementation because of uneven growth in population of certain communities.

“There is a certain community, which keeps four ‘begums’ (wives) and 36 children. This is wrong. There should be equal law for everyone," he said while claiming that there are some members in state assembly also, which have three to four wives.

Notably, Rajasthan already has two-child norm criteria for seeking government jobs and the Supreme Court, in February this year, upheld this policy, ruling that it is not discriminatory and does not violate the Constitution.

According to Rajasthan Various Service (Amendment) Rules 2001, candidates with more than two children are barred from seeking employment.

Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before presenting the Interim Budget this year, expressed concern over rising population growth and the demographic changes that pose a challenge to the goal of Viksit Bharat.

She had also announced formation of high-level committee to comprehensively look into the challenges and suggest recommendations for addressing those concerns.