Centre notifies constitution of National Road Safety Board

New Delhi: Aimed at promoting road safety, innovation and adoption of new technology, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified constitution of the National Road Safety Board.

As per the rules specified by the ministry, the head office of the board would be in the National Capital Region and the board may establish offices at other places in India.

The board is constituted to formulate specific standards for road safety, traffic management and road construction for hilly regions, and guidelines for capacity building and skill development of traffic police, hospital authorities, highway authorities and others.

Similarly, it will also provide technical advice and assistance to the governments and local authorities on road safety and traffic management.

The board will promote 'good samaritans', good practices in road safety and traffic management and new vehicle technology in the field of vehicular engineering.

Co-ordination with international organisations and conducting research to improve road safety, traffic management, crash investigation, are some other functioning of the board.

National Road Safety Board will consist of the Chairman and not less than three, but not exceeding seven members, to be appointed by the Central government, the ministry stated in the notification.