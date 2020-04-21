Centre objects to Kerala easing lockdown curbs

New Delhi: The Centre has come down heavily on the Kerala government for its decision to allow opening of restaurants, bus travel in cities and opening of MSME industries in urban areas, saying it amounts to dilution of lockdown guidelines and also a Supreme Court observation. However, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala said there was some "misunderstanding", due to which the Centre had objected to dilution of the lockdown protocol for controlling coronavirus.

In a letter to the Kerala government, the home ministry said the state government on April 17 circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures which allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the Centre's consolidated revised guidelines issued on April 15.

Such additional activities allowed by the government of Kerala, include opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities and towns for shorter distance (upto 60 km), two passengers in the back seat of four wheeler and pillion riding on scooters.

The guidelines categorically stated that the State and UT governments shall not dilute them in any manner and shall strictly enforce the same.

The States and UTs may, however, impose stricter measures than the guidelines as per requirement of local areas. Bhalla also pointed out to the recent Supreme Court observation that all concerned -- state governments, public authorities and citizens of this country -- will faithfully comply with the directives and orders issued by the Union in letter and spirit in the interest of public safety.

The Kerala government has announced relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in two zones, allowing among others private vehicles movement in an odd-even basis and dine-in services at hotels from Monday.