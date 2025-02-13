Centre proposes industrial calendar to boost research-industry linkages, accelerate innovation

The Union government has proposed an industrial calendar that will bridge the gap between research and industry and help accelerate innovation.

“All scientific labs under various ministries develop a dedicated calendar for industrial meets,” said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, at a high-level meeting with Secretaries of scientific ministries, departments, and organisations and other higher officials.

He highlighted that a structured engagement with the private sector would not only accelerate the commercialisation of scientific discoveries but also enhance their impact on public welfare. "The initiative would ensure that technological breakthroughs reach the masses faster and more efficiently," Singh said.

Singh also underscored the need for a structured competency framework for individuals working in scientific institutions.

Further, he also reviewed the progress of “Vigyan Shakti” initiative and reiterated its role as a unified repository aimed at catalysing scientific efforts into developmental outcomes. Built on pillars such as inter-agency collaboration, industry-academia interactions and leadership and governance, the initiative seeks to maximise returns on investment in science, the Minister said.

He also assessed the India Science, Technology, and Innovation (ISTI) Portal -- envisioned to consolidate the database of India’s science and technology ecosystem and enhance accessibility to critical research resources; and the Common Fellowship Portal -- designed as a one-stop platform for research grants.

According to the latest data, “the portal has garnered over 5,000 registered users, with more than 1,500 having completed their profiles and being eligible to apply for fellowships,” said Singh, while expressing satisfaction at the growing participation.

He also encouraged further awareness efforts to make research grants more accessible to young scientists.

In a move to promote inclusivity in scientific research, Singh also urged all departments to explore opportunities for attaching tribal students to various scientific institutes for internships and exposure.

“Such initiatives would provide underprivileged students with valuable insights into research and innovation, fostering a more diverse and inclusive scientific community,” he noted.