Centre releases Rs 40 crore in advance for relief ops in flood-hit Tripura

New Delhi: The Centre has approved the release of Rs 40 crore in advance to step up the relief efforts in flood-hit Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday.

"Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central govt, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has approved the release of 40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund), to provide relief to the affected people," the Home Minister posted on X.

He said that 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), three columns of the Army and four helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been deployed by the Centre for assisting the state government in flood relief and rescue operations.

He further assured the people of Tripura that the Modi government remains committed to standing by them during these difficult times.

The home minister said no matter what, "Our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi govt standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times".

Shah on Thursday called up Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to take stock of the flood situation in the state and assured him that the Centre would extend all possible assistance to the state government to tackle the flood situation.

At least 22 people have died and two others went missing in Tripura following floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain. As many as 65,400 people have taken shelter at 450 relief camps in the state as their houses were damaged due to the downpour. Around 17 lakh people have been affected by rains and floods in Tripura so far, officials said.

The situation has shown some signs of improvement since Friday morning, with the heavy rain spell ceasing on Thursday which has led to a lowering in the water levels of major rivers that were in spate.