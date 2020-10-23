Centre restores all existing visas

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday eased visa and travel restrictions, restoring with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories. All overseas citizens of India (OCI), persons of Indian origin (PIO) and foreign nationals can now visit India for any purpose, except on tourist visa.

The restoration comes almost eight months after their suspension following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent imposition of a nationwide lockdown.

The Union Home Ministry said in a statement that in view of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had taken a series of steps to curtail the inward and outward movement of international passengers since February 2020.

The government has now decided to make a graded relaxation in visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian nationals who wish to enter or leave India. Under this graded relaxation, the government has decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic visa, tourist visa and medical visa, the statement said. Continued on Page 9

If the validity of such visas has expired, fresh visas of appropriate categories can be obtained from Indian mission or post concerned. Foreign nationals desirous of coming to India for medical treatment can apply afresh for medical visa along with their medical attendants. This decision will enable foreign nationals to come to India for various purposes like business, conference, employment, study, research, medicine, etc.