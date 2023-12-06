Live
- Adani stocks outperform Nifty over last seven days
- BJP MPs, including Union ministers, elected to assemblies quit Parliament; likely to join state governments
- Parts of city suffer from inundation, relief work expedited
- Volkswagen India offers priority check for Michaung flood-damaged vehicles; beefs up staff, spares
- Markets scale fresh lifetime highs; Nifty nears 21k-level
- About 33,000 notices sent by CBIC officers for discrepancies in GST returns filed in FY18, FY19
- Gold plunges Rs 400; silver tumbles Rs 400
- Empowering Workforce: Shahi Exports Invests 1.2 Million Hours in Employee Development
- Bridge washed away 3 years back waiting for reconstruction
- Flood alert to Prakasam Barrage
Just In
Centre seeks Parliament’s nod for Rs 1.29 lakh cr extra expenditure
The central government on Wednesday sought the Lok Sabha’s approval for additional expenditure to the tune of Rs 1.29 lakh crore during the current financial year for the higher subsidy that has to be paid to farmers and the increased spending required for the rural job employment programme.
The government said the net additional spending in the supplementary demand for grants would work out to Rs 58,378 crore as it plans to finance the remaining amount by reshuffling expenses.
The total fertiliser subsidy for the current financial year will go up by around 8 per cent to Rs 1.88 lakh crore, while the minimum wage rural employment scheme will be raised by Rs 74, 524 crore.
The government has sought an additional Rs 5,500 crore for food subsidies, in addition to Rs 1.97 lakh crore allocated in the budget this year.