Chandigarh imposes restrictions on fuel sale

Chandigarh: Amidst the ongoing strike by drivers of fuel tankers and restricted supply of petrol and diesel in Chandigarh, the District Magistrate on Tuesday imposed temporary restriction on fuel sale.

Now two-wheelers are limited to a maximum of two litres, the maximum value of Rs 200, while four-wheelers are limited to five litres, the maximum value of Rs 500, of fuel per transaction.

The imposed limitations are a proactive measure to ensure the availability of fuel for all during this period of temporary disruption of fuel supply, an official statement said.

The fuel station operators have been urged to comply with these regulations, and consumers are requested to cooperate with the imposed restrictions, it said.

The District Magistrate emphasised that this measure was a precautionary step to manage the current situation until normalcy was restored.