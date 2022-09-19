Chandigarh university video leak culprits will get severe punishment says Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh: In the alleged case of objectionable video leak of girls students in Chandigarh University of Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his reaction. Condemning this case, he said we are with the students, those who are guilty will receive a harsh punishment.

CM Kejriwal said, "A girl has made objectionable videos of many girl students in Chandigarh University and viral by recording them.This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victims daughters have courage. We are all with you. All act with restraint."





चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी में एक लड़की ने कई छात्राओं के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करके Viral किए हैं। ये बेहद संगीन और शर्मनाक है। इसमें शामिल सभी दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलेगी। पीड़ित बेटियाँ हिम्मत रखें। हम सब आपके साथ हैं। सभी संयम से काम लें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2022

It is noteworthy that in a girls hostel in Chandigarh University, Mohali, a girl student made a video of about 60 girl students while taking a bath and also gave it to a young man.The young man made it viral on the internet media.On coming to know about the matter, eight girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide.However, the police have denied this. By taking immediate measures to obtain information on the subject, the police arrested the charged student.



