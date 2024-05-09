Chaos at airports as AI cancels flights

New Delhi: Air India Express has cancelled more than 80 flights after facing disruptions since Tuesday night. A video circulating on the social media platform 'X' captures a chaotic scene at the Delhi Airport.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the chaos erupted when Air India Express cancelled flights to Goa, Guwahati, and Srinagar in the last moment.

The announcement led to a state of confusion and distress among the affected travelers, who congregated around the airline's counter, visibly upset and demanding explanations.

Passengers were seen crowding in front of an Air India Express desk.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose Delhi-Srinagar was also cancelled, said: "I was supposed to leave in the morning. But I am now leaving on an IndiGo flight after sitting here for 3-4 hours...If the flights were cancelled, they should have informed us in the morning itself. Why did they fool everyone? Air India (Express) should be shut...their basic culture is bad, nothing will become of it (sic)."

The passengers' frustration was evident as they vocally expressed their discontent, with some exclaiming, "Ye kya tareeka hai! Kyu dekh rahe ho aap? Bewakuf bana rakha hai. Paagal bana rakha hai." Their words conveyed a sense of being deceived and treated unfairly by the airline, questioning the manner in which the situation was being handled.

"Flight cancellations without consideration for passengers' urgency are a real problem. They should offer other options or inform people earlier so they can make other plans. Cancelling at the last moment causes a lot of trouble," a flyer commented.

Air India Express, however, has announced the cancellation of over 80 international and domestic flights scheduled from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning. The airline's spokesperson stated that the cancellations were due to a "mass sick leave" taken by senior crew members.