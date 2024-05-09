Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Adireddy Srinivas confident of NDA victory in polls
- Eluru: Collector reviews polling arrangements
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain brings relief, but power issues persist
- CPI leader Narayana dares PM Modi to arrest Jagan
- GHMC to begin surveying dilapidated structures
- Rahul Gandhi to Campaign in Narsapur and Saroornagar today
Just In
Chaos at airports as AI cancels flights
New Delhi: Air India Express has cancelled more than 80 flights after facing disruptions since Tuesday night. A video circulating on the social media...
New Delhi: Air India Express has cancelled more than 80 flights after facing disruptions since Tuesday night. A video circulating on the social media platform 'X' captures a chaotic scene at the Delhi Airport.
According to the caption accompanying the video, the chaos erupted when Air India Express cancelled flights to Goa, Guwahati, and Srinagar in the last moment.
The announcement led to a state of confusion and distress among the affected travelers, who congregated around the airline's counter, visibly upset and demanding explanations.
Passengers were seen crowding in front of an Air India Express desk.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose Delhi-Srinagar was also cancelled, said: "I was supposed to leave in the morning. But I am now leaving on an IndiGo flight after sitting here for 3-4 hours...If the flights were cancelled, they should have informed us in the morning itself. Why did they fool everyone? Air India (Express) should be shut...their basic culture is bad, nothing will become of it (sic)."
The passengers' frustration was evident as they vocally expressed their discontent, with some exclaiming, "Ye kya tareeka hai! Kyu dekh rahe ho aap? Bewakuf bana rakha hai. Paagal bana rakha hai." Their words conveyed a sense of being deceived and treated unfairly by the airline, questioning the manner in which the situation was being handled.
"Flight cancellations without consideration for passengers' urgency are a real problem. They should offer other options or inform people earlier so they can make other plans. Cancelling at the last moment causes a lot of trouble," a flyer commented.
Air India Express, however, has announced the cancellation of over 80 international and domestic flights scheduled from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning. The airline's spokesperson stated that the cancellations were due to a "mass sick leave" taken by senior crew members.