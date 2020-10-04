Cheapest diagnostic centre to start its operations at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi from December

One of the country's cheapest diagnostic centre at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib aimed to help the poor is scheduled to start it's operations from December 2020 with MRI cost of Rs. 50. According to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), a dialysis centre is also being set up at Guru Harkrishan Hospital on the gurdwara premises, which will start functioning in the next week.

As per the DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the dial is procedure will cost only Rs. 600. He said that the Diagnostic machines of worth Rs 6 crore were donated to the hospital, which includes machines for dialysis, and a machine each for ultrasound, X-Ray and MRI.

Sirsa said that the MRI services will be available for the poor at just Rs. 50 for poor in needy while Rs. 800 for others against the Ra. 2500 in private hospitals. On the other hand, a committee has been set up to decide on the concessions to be provided for the needy. It is decided that people from lower income groups will be able to get an X-Ray and ultrasound done for just Rs 150.

According to the diagnostic centre organization staff, the machines are being installed will be operational in the first week of December. Sirsa said that these will be the most affordable diagnostic services in the country.