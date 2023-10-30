Cheating in UPSSSC exam: STF arrests 10

Lucknow: The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 10 people for allegedly using unfair means in the Preliminary Eligibility Test organised by the state’s Subordinate Services Selection Commission, an official said.

According to a press statement issued by the STF on Saturday, the accused were found using unfair means, including Bluetooth devices, during the exam. Those arrested were identified as gang leaders Deepak Kumar Patel and Ajay Kumar Patel. While Deepak Kumar Patel was arrested from Pratapgarh, Ajay Kumar Patel was held from Prayagraj.

The others were identified as Dileep, Sujit Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Jitendra Kumar Verma, Anurag Kumar, Ravindra Singh and Udayveer Singh, the STF said.

The exam hall in-charge at a centre in Varanasi was also arrested, it added. The STF has lodged FIRs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and initiated an investigation, officials said. STF sources said those arrested either used a hidden in-ear Bluetooth device for writing the exam or appeared as “solvers”. A solver is one who takes an exam in place of a genuine candidate using fake credentials in lieu of money. The STF recovered four in-ear Bluetooth devices, eight mobile phones and other items from the accused. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the exam at 1,058 centres across 35 districts of the state.