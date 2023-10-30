Live
- ‘Adman Madman’ to hit stands on Nov 10
- Modi govt tried to weaken Act meant for protecting monuments
- Cheating in UPSSSC exam: STF arrests 10
- K’taka HC issues summons to ex-PM Deve Gowda’s son MLA Revanna
- 7 of a family killed in Raj road accident
- Bike theft racket busted in Jajpur
- Soil from fallen soldiers’ birthplaces carried to Delhi
- Khattar writes to Gadkari to relocate Kherki Daula toll
- Dhenkanal: Campaign against child labour during puja days
- Berhampur: Rural sports winners dance to the tune of folk music
Just In
Cheating in UPSSSC exam: STF arrests 10
The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 10 people for allegedly using unfair means in the Preliminary Eligibility Test organised by the state’s Subordinate Services Selection Commission, an official said.
Lucknow: The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 10 people for allegedly using unfair means in the Preliminary Eligibility Test organised by the state’s Subordinate Services Selection Commission, an official said.
According to a press statement issued by the STF on Saturday, the accused were found using unfair means, including Bluetooth devices, during the exam. Those arrested were identified as gang leaders Deepak Kumar Patel and Ajay Kumar Patel. While Deepak Kumar Patel was arrested from Pratapgarh, Ajay Kumar Patel was held from Prayagraj.
The others were identified as Dileep, Sujit Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Jitendra Kumar Verma, Anurag Kumar, Ravindra Singh and Udayveer Singh, the STF said.
The exam hall in-charge at a centre in Varanasi was also arrested, it added. The STF has lodged FIRs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and initiated an investigation, officials said. STF sources said those arrested either used a hidden in-ear Bluetooth device for writing the exam or appeared as “solvers”. A solver is one who takes an exam in place of a genuine candidate using fake credentials in lieu of money. The STF recovered four in-ear Bluetooth devices, eight mobile phones and other items from the accused. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the exam at 1,058 centres across 35 districts of the state.