Chegg and SEEDS encourage healthy-eating behaviour in schools with nutrition kits

New Delhi: 15,500 nutrition kits were distributed by 'Chegg', the leading student-first online learning company and 'SEEDS' (Sustainable Ecological & Environmental Development Society) to school children in Delhi and Visakhapatnam.

As superfoods are known for the health benefits of their remarkable nutrient density, more than 90 schools were chosen, with the majority of children in low-income families. From Visakhapatnam, with students from rural communities, 66 schools have been selected. In Delhi, about 28 schools belonging to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) have been selected for distribution, in order to promote the general well-being of children.

Several dignitaries, government representatives and members of the school administration were present at the distribution of nutrition kits at the MCD Shakarpur School in Delhi.

"As a result of growing global crises such as climate change, COVID-19 and food insecurity, the marginalised groups of society suffer the most, especially children. We believe that providing school children from underprivileged families with superfoods will build their immunity, enabling them to learn effectively in classrooms," says Dr Manu Gupta, Co-Founder, SEEDS.

With the provision of these healthy food kits, the children were introduced to healthy eating habits. A nutritious diet contributes to their physical health, which results in a healthy mind for learning. In addition to improving their health after the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution of nutrient-rich food items in schools was also intended to help children by giving them the food they needed for growth.

"It was important for us to work with these children for Chegg's Global Day of Impact. We are a learners first company, and we are happy to be working with SEEDS to provide healthy and nutritious meals to over 15,500 students across Delhi-NCR and Visakhapatnam. A nutritious diet provides growing children with nutrients necessary for their mental and physical well-being and we look forward to a long collaboration with SEEDS, in supporting vulnerable communities," says Mr Vijay T.S., Managing Director, Chegg India.