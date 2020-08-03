Chemical-laced potatoes being sold in Delhi

New Delhi: Potatoes being sold in Delhi could be laced with harmful chemicals. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor about the poisonous vegetables and demanded an investigation by the Crime Branch.

Bidhuri citing a report of Shriram Lab has claimed that potatoes, coated with plaster of paris, cement and yellow 'chuna' are being sold in Delhi and these potatoes are dangerous for health and can cause serious illness.

Usually hill potato is quite popular in the market. Bidhuri claimed that customers are being misled in the name of 'Pahari' potato which is brought from Shimla and elsewhere. This chemical-rich potato is being brought from cities like Sambhal, Bareilly, and Chandausi, which are being sold in the market in the name of hill potatoes. The Leader of Opposition has claimed that this potato is grown in a steady manner and at the same time these chemicals are applied to sell substandard potatoes at high prices. It is dried in the sun so that it looks like a hill potato.

Bidhuri claimed that hundreds of trucks of potatoes are being ordered in Azadpur Mandi and it is being supplied even outside Delhi. Bidhuri claimed that even after being aware of it, the mandi administration and the government remained silent.

He demanded that the investigation of the matter be probed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police so that those involved in this dangerous business could be exposed and arrested. He alleged that the Delhi government has not taken any initiative to stop this business, despite the fact that such adulteration has come to light in Azadpur Mandi, which is under the Delhi government.