‘Cherry picked view’: Congress jabs Modi govt over Economic Survey

New Delhi: The Congress called the Eco Survey 2024 tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a ‘cherry-picked view’ of the Indian economy. “India is in its most precarious and difficult economic situation in many years.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 presents a cherry-picked view of the economy, but we hope that tomorrow’s Budget faces up to the country’s realities,” Cong gen secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X while sharing his statement on the economic survey tabled a day before Union Budget 2024. In his statement, Ramesh said, "The Survey of 2023-24, released in advance of tomorrow's Budget, must have been a difficult document for the non-biological PM's spin doctors to produce."