Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement
Highlights
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that since I have come here, the number of people I have met
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that since I have come here, the number of people I have met,Everyone said that the government here has made a bad condition of the government school of Himachal Pradesh.
I invite Jai Ram Thakur to come to Delhi and see the government school. Even before our government, government schools in Delhi were bad.
Next Story