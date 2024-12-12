Chouhan bats for ‘one nation, one election’

Chandigarh: Making a strong pitch for ‘one nation, one election’, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday contended that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the nation’s progress. Addressing an event in Kurukshetra as part of the ongoing International Gita festival, Chouhan said the country is moving ahead rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built under the leadership of the prime minister.

Soon, India will become the “Vishwa Guru” (world leader) in front of our eyes. There is no doubt about it, and the whole world knows it, he said. “But there is one hurdle in India’s progress and development, which is frequent elections. Any other thing may be happening or not in the country, but election preparations continue for twelve months all five years,” he said.

“When Lok Sabha elections get over, Assembly elections come. Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are done, now Delhi assembly polls are coming,”

Chouhan said. “Then there will be elections in Bihar and when we will deal with it, there will be another round of elections. All political parties prepare for elections all five years and in that public welfare works and development works get left behind,” he said. “Chunav jeetne ki chinta mein, sare dalon ke neta lage rehte hai (Leaders of all parties remain engaged in the race of winning the elections),” the Union minister said in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.