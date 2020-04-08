CIABC urged Karnataka, other 9 states to allow liquor sales during lockdown

Amid of Coronavirus positive cases, the central government has announced a national-wide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus. With the decision, shopping malls, bar and restaurants, and wineshops remained closed.

Over no availability of liquor, the tipplers live has hit hard as they also suffer alcohol withdrawal syndrome, where many have even committed suicide. Moreover, with the ban on alcohol, the state governments have lost a big chunk of revenue.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), which is the apex body of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry has urged 10 states to allow the liquor sales during the lockdown.

The CIABC has written letters to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Bangaloremirror, CIABC Director-General Vinod Giri said in the letter that the sale of bootlegged liquor, which can potentially lead to serious health hazards as well as create adverse law and order situations.

The CIABC requested all state governments to extend liquor licences and approvals till April 30th or an additional month post lockdown, whichever is later.

Giri said alcohol is one of the most important sources of revenue for the state governments, and by shutting down retail shops, they are depriving themselves for money they could use to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. He also said some people need alcohol on medical grounds.

The CIABC, which includes most major Indian companies that manufacture and market their products in India and abroad, suggested that the state governments can place reasonable control measures such as reduced shop timings and directing outlets to follow social distancing norms strictly.