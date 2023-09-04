CII proposes cloud technology for rain to reduce pollution in Delhi; CM Kejriwal explores possibilities

New Delhi: In order to make Delhi the No. 1 city in the world, the CII extends its support to the Delhi government. CM Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday and held a detailed discussion on other important topics, including pollution, infrastructure, and employment in Delhi.

The CII proposed that it support the Delhi government in these areas. CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that cloud seeding technology is being utilized in China and Dubai, and on the same lines, we will see its possibility in Delhi, especially during the three months of winter.The CII will cooperate with the Delhi government's road beautification work through its CSR fund. During the meeting, the CII advised that the circle rate of industrial and commercial land be reduced in order to encourage new industries. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister, has directed Revenue Minister Atishi to work on streamlining the circle charges.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Atishi, Industries Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, DDC Vice President Jasmin Shah, CII Delhi Chairman Puneet Kaur, and Harsh Bansal, Jaideep Ahuja, and Rachna Jindal.

Kejriwal has always prioritized environmental pollution in Delhi; with a 30% reduction in pollution, he came to power in Delhi. In a meeting with CII, there was a detailed discussion on reducing pollution. The participants discussed using cloud seeding techniques to reduce pollution, which are used in Dubai and China. Kanpur IIT is working on this technology, and now CM Kejriwal plans to explore the possibility of rain through cloud seeding. The technology involves a plane going into the sky and placing chemicals in the clouds to make rain.

During the meeting, CII discussed using its CSR funds for road beautification by the Delhi government. They proposed collaborating with the CSR fund to improve the city's roads. In Delhi's Karol Bagh, 2200 saplings were planted using the Miyawaki method, creating a forest and increasing oxygen levels. CII plans to create similar beautification plans for Delhi's roads using its members' CSR funds and collaborate with the government.







Also, CII also discussed the concept of green building, which is being worked on with international organizations. CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed interest in piloting the green building concept and supporting the Delhi government in beautifying parks. The concept aims to make school buildings and roads greener at a low cost.In addition,CII has raised concerns about Delhi's winter construction ban due to rising pollution levels, causing economic loss. Kejriwal emphasized the government's efforts to reduce pollution, stating that efforts are underway to reduce smoke from Punjab in winter. The government hopes to stop stubble smoke from Punjab by next year, and air pollution has been reduced by 30% compared to 2015.



Circle rates of industrial and commercial land were also discussed in the meeting. CII said that the circle rates of industrial and commercial land in Delhi are high. Due to this, it is difficult to set up a new industry. CM Arvind Kejriwal assured CII that circle rates will get fixed. The CM has also sought a plan from CII to fix issues in the industry. Along with this, the CM has instructed Revenue Minister Ms. Atishi to rationalize the circle rate of industrial and commercial areas. During the meeting, there was also talk of improving the industrial area under a pilot project. The CM has asked for a detailed plan on this.

The Delhi government is focusing on skill development for youth, with CM Arvind Kejriwal stating that employment opportunities are being created. CII can provide placement training to youth, and collaborations with ITI, Skill University, DSV, and industry can help create employment opportunities. CII can also train construction workers and unskilled workers. The Delhi Government and CII will collaborate on skill development, with CII working in collaboration with government institutions in some areas.

The CII has proposed organizing a tourism festival in Delhi in collaboration with industry and the market. The Delhi government plans to showcase the city's culture and food with the help of the CII while also increasing employment opportunities. The large-scale plan aims to showcase the city's food and culture while also boosting employment opportunities.