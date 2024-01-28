Live
- Khelo India Games create a big sports community, says Tokyo Olympian Varun Thakkar
- 1st Test: Hartley’s seven-wicket haul, Pope’s 196 gives England a famous 28-run win over India
- Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 9th time
- Haryana CM launches electric bus service for Panipat
- The role and nature of film criticism
- Scientists suggest possible link between Covid deaths and fatal lung disease
- Vicky Kaushal calls Rashmika ‘A Major Inspiration’
- CISF personnel saves French traveller's life with CPR at Delhi airport
- DMK govt seeing farmers as enemy, does nothing for their welfare: AIADMK
- Disruptions in legislature is cancerous: Dhankhar
Just In
CISF personnel saves French traveller's life with CPR at Delhi airport
CISF personnel gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a 63-year-old French national, saving his life, after he had lost consciousness and fell down during security check at Delhi airport, an official said on Sunday.
A CISF personnel gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a 63-year-old French national, saving his life, after he had lost consciousness and fell down during security check at Delhi airport, an official said on Sunday.
According to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), on Friday, Sub-Inspector Puneet Kumar Tiwari, who was performing screening duty at a X-BIS Machine at the security hold area of IGI airport, noticed an elderly passenger, standing in queue for security check, had collapsed.
"The passenger suddenly lost consciousness and fell down on the floor. Tiwari acted promptly and administered CPR to the passenger. On call, a doctor from the Medanta medical room also reached the location and administered initial treatment to the passenger," a senior CISF official said.
Afterwards, the passenger regained consciousness and showed signs of improvement.
"Thereafter, the doctor declared him fit to continue his journey," said the official.
The passenger was later identified as Bertrand Patrick, who was bound for Paris by a Vistara flight.