New Delhi: Senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Friday got emotional while bidding farewell to Chief Justice N V Ramana and named him as a citizens' judge. Dave broke into tears in front of the ceremonial bench having Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices U U Lalit and Hima Kohli, and a room full of lawyers. Dave told, "You have been a citizens' judge. And, I speak on behalf of citizens of this country…you upheld the rights; you upheld the Constitution…your lordship excelled our expectations…"

"you did what really is expected to be done by this institution," and he broke down in front of the court.



Dave further announced that Justice Ramana maintained checks and balances, which were required, and "blessed this country with amazing constitutional morality & ethos" doing so "with a spine".

With tears filled eyes, Dave disclosed that he was very contended that Justice Ramana is transferring this court in the great hands of justice U.U. Lalit and the judges who were to come after. "And, I have no doubt, the kind of culture, the kind of atmosphere, and the kind of power you have given to this institution…will be strengthened further…I wish you lots of good luck," mentioned Dave.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, while bidding farewell to the CJI, told even in unstable times, he makes sure the dignity and integrity of the court and held the government to give a response.

Attorney General K K Venugopal mentioned it was hard for him to believe that such a young person like him will be retiring, and further said this is not the age when a CJI should be retiring.

Justice Ramana is retiring on Friday day after staying in office for a nearly eight years at the Supreme Court. As per the rule, Justice Ramana shared the bench with Chief Justice-designate justice U U Lalit on his final working day. Justice Lalit will be sworn as the 49th Chief Justice of India.