All set for Talpagiri Brahmotsavams

Nellore: The administration has made elaborate arrangements for conduct of Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy Brahmotsavams located on the banks of River Pennar in Nellore city scheduled to be held from February 26 to March 8 on a grand scale.

Scores of devotees from neighbouring districts and also from Telangana State are expected to witness this event as Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple is known as Uttara Srirangam.

After conducting the coordination meeting, Nellore RDO Anusha has said that as part of Brahmotsavams Hanumantha Seva proposed to held on the 2nd March night, while most important event Bangaru Garuda Seva on 3rd and Kalyanam 4th, Radhoswavam 5th Tepposwavam 6th respectively. She said that Brahmotsavams would be concluded on 8th March.

She said that in view of expecting huge pulgrim crowds during the event administration has ensure all precautionary measures to avoid untoward incident.

Nellore city In-charge Mayor Poluboyina Roopkumar Yadav has said that following suggestions of Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana, and Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy a festival committee headed by Lekkala Venkareddy has been formed for smooth conduct of Brahmotsavams. Temple EO Kovuru Janardhan Reddy and others were present.