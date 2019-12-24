Citizenship Act protests: 21,500 booked for violence in Kanpur

KANPUR: The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked 21,500 people in 15 FIRs lodged at various police stations across Kanpur for the violence that erupted in the city over the weekend. The violence happened during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kanpur Anant Deo said: "At least 15 FIRs have been lodged against 21,500 people in various city areas and 13 have been arrested so far. Twelve persons have been arrested by the Beconganj police while one man was held in Bilhaur."

As per the details in FIRs, almost all the accused were unidentified. At least 5,000 people were booked by the Babupurwa police while cases were registered against over 4,000 others in Yateemganj.

The internet services, however, remain suspended for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. An uneasy calm prevailed in the city, even though no fresh incident has been reported.

District magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant said: "Situation is getting back to normal and markets remained open on Monday. We are keeping tabs on the situation after which we will decide about the restoration of internet services."

According to the police, the Kotwali police had, on Sunday, booked around 1,000 people while the Pheelkhana police registered a case against 5,000 unidentified people in connection with violence and violation of prohibitory orders.

Over 2,000 people were booked in Colonelganj, 350 in Chakeri and 102 in Gwaltoli for indulging in violence. The majority of them are unnamed. Police said efforts were being made to identify and arrest suspects involved in violence.

During anti-CAA protests, three persons from Babupurwa had succumbed to gunshot wounds and protesters had set afire several vehicles in Babupurwa and Yateemkhana areas.