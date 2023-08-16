Live
- New Zealand population growth rebounds after pandemic
- Two sides of Lisbon: Day vs Night
- Gaza ready to hold municipal elections: Poll body
- Let everyone finish, we have plenty of time to answer: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Genekha matsutake mushroom festival
- Seoul unveils new promotion logo
- Sudan's civil aviation authority opens airspace in eastern sector
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian PM
- Indian banks' operating environment stronger, but structural issues continue to affect: Fitch Ratings
- Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it
Just In
CJI Chandrachud announces release of handbook on combating gender stereotypes
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday announced the release of a handbook to assist judges and lawyers in identifying, understanding and combating gender stereotypes about women in legal proceedings.
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday announced the release of a handbook to assist judges and lawyers in identifying, understanding and combating gender stereotypes about women in legal proceedings.
The handbook, made available for both judges and lawyers, contains a glossary of gender unjust terms and suggests alternative words or phrases which may be used in pleadings, orders and judgments.
It explains stereotypes and helps judges to avoid them by identifying language that promotes gender stereotypes and offering them with alternative words and phrases.
“The handbook identifies common stereotypes about women, many of which have been utilised by courts in the past and demonstrates how they are inaccurate and how they distort the application of law,” CJI Chandrachud said in open court addressing the lawyers.
He said the release of the handbook is not to cast doubt or criticise past judgments, but to indicate how stereotypes may unwittingly be employed.
The objective of the handbook is to raise awareness against utilisation of harmful stereotypes, particularly those prejudicial to women, the CJI added.
The handbook also contains previous judgments of the Supreme Court rejecting gender based stereotypes.
He said the handbook will be uploaded on the website of the Supreme Court shortly, adding that a user manual and FAQs on e-filing with video tutorials will also be made available.