Cleanliness, de-addiction should become mass movement: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that cleanliness, drug de-addiction and a healthy living should now transform into a mass movement.

With active public participation in this pledge, we can build a strong and prosperous nation, he said while addressing the youth during the “Namo Marathon” held near Mansarovar Park in Rohtak on the theme of ‘drug-free Haryana’ to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On behalf of the people of Haryana, he extended birthday greetings to the prime minister. Addressing the youth, he said today is a day of dedication, service and nation-building.

The prime minister’s life journey from humble beginnings to extraordinary leadership is an inspiration for all of us, he said.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, he said the “double-engine” government has undertaken remarkable initiatives such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and promotion of self-help groups, which have strengthened women’s role in society.

He described the Namo Marathon as a significant step toward a drug-free society, aiming to channel the energy of the youth toward sports and fitness.

Saini also urged people to actively contribute to environmental conservation.

Referring to the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, he said planting trees is not just an environmental step but a pledge to honour ‘mother earth’ and safeguard the future of coming generations.

Stressing the importance of cleanliness, he said that it is the responsibility of every citizen, not just sanitation workers. The Swachh Bharat Mission, initiated by the prime minister has today become a mass movement, the CM said.