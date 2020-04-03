Climate action not on hold amid Coronavirus, say experts

New Delhi: With the UN climate body and the UK government announcing to defer the crucial climate negotiations, known as the COP26, for a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, climate experts on Thursday said the delay does not mean a postponement of climate action.

They said shifting the timing was a difficult decision but the right one in the face of the unprecedented health crisis.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) along with the UK government, which is serving as the COP26 Presidency, announced it will be postponing the Glasgow negotiations and the exact date will be determined following consultation with parties.

"The world is facing an unprecedented global challenge & countries are rightly focusing on fighting #COVID19. Due to this, #COP26 has been postponed," Indian-origin Alok Sharma, UK's Minister to lead the crucial UN climate talks, announced on Twitter.

"We will continue working with partners to deliver the ambition needed to tackle the climate crisis & agree a new date," he added.

World Resources Institute President and CEO Andrew Steer told IANS that shifting the timing of the climate summit was no doubt a difficult decision, but it is also the right one.

"In the face of this unprecedented health crisis, the world needs to rally together to fight the virus and help those most vulnerable to the economic fallout," he said.