CM appeals to youth to join civil defence units

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday appealed to youthsto join civil defence organisations as volunteers to serve the country.The youths represent hope, strength and trust of the nation, he said, and urged them to come forward to join the civil defence organisations with the spirit of nationalism.

In a video message, Majhi said, “The security of the lives and property of the common people of the country are the responsibility of all of us. Security and service are our top responsibilities.

Therefore, I appeal to all people, especially youths, to join civil defence organisations as volunteers.

The interested youths can apply to the District Collectors to join the civil defence organisations, he said, adding that the Collectors are the controllers of civil defence at the district level.Majhi said training will be provided to the volunteers, and if needed, they will be mobilised to serve the public with the spirit of nationalism.At present, civil defence units are functioning at 12 places in the State.

“I have instructed officials to establish new such units as per requirement,” the Chief Minister said. Majhi also expressed hope that many young people will come forward to join the civil defence organisations with a spirit of service and nationalism.

In a related development, the Chief Minister has congratulated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the inauguration of the BrahMos missile manufacturing facility in Lucknow.”

This milestone will give a major boost to Bharat’s defence capabilities and strengthen our journey towards self-reliance in defence production.

Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s visionary leadership continues to propel India towards #AtmanirbharBharat in defence and beyond,” Mjahi wrote on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida too congratulated the Defence Minister for the inauguration of the BrahMos Missile manufacturing facility in Lucknow, terming it a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.

“Congratulations to @DefenceMinIndia on the inauguration of the #BrahMosMissile manufacturing facility in Lucknow, marking a significant step towards #atmanirbharbharat in Defence,” she posted on X.”

PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision and Union Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji’s efforts are driving India towards self-sufficiency in Defence Production,” she wrote.The Deputy Chief Minister also said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a symbol of India’s political, social and military willpower.