CM asks police to ensure foolproof security for India-SA T20

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the recent deadly blast in Delhi in which over eight persons were killed and dozens injured, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday emphasised the need for foolproof security during the upcoming India-South Africa T-20 International match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9.

Majhi gave the instructions during a high-level preparatory meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan here to review the arrangements for the T-20 International match. Referring to the recent blast in Delhi, Majhi stressed the need for foolproof security arrangements and directed the police administration to remain on high alert to ensure public safety at every stage.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also advised the senior officials of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) and the State administration to ensure flawless execution of all plans so that the event is conducted in a well-organised and dignified manner. “Cricket is one of the most popular sports in our country, and this match will draw national and global attention. Therefore, it must be conducted smoothly, reflecting Odisha’s efficiency and honour,” the Chief Minister emphasised. Majhi also instructed authorities to establish a well-coordinated green corridor for smooth transition of unwell people and others in case of emergency medical needs. He advised the authorities to ensure proper arrangement for flawless crowd management, sale of tickets and emergency health services.

The OCA secretary, Sanjay Behera, presented a detailed briefing on the preparations, including ticket sales, crowd management, uninterrupted lighting arrangements, stadium infrastructure, fire safety, parking facilities and traffic regulation.

It is worth noting that the State was left embarrassed earlier this year when a floodlight failure at Barabati Stadium caused a 35-minute disruption during the second ODI between India and England in February. Subsequently, the Odisha government had sought an explanation from the OCA over the floodlight failure.

In view of this, the Chief Minister instructed officials to deploy additional generators along with a new monitoring software system. The meeting was attended by Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Chief Minister’s Advisor Prakash Mishra and Angul MLA and OCA member Pratap Chandra Pradhan.

The Opposition BJD said the Chief Minister had held a similar review meeting ahead of the India-England match, which saw the lights going off at the stadium, resulting in loss of face for the State. It said the government should be extra cautious about crowd management this time and ensure proper security for the match.