Revanth seeks IIM for TG

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to sanction an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for Hyderabad and also set up Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya schools in identified areas in the state.

The Chief Minister met with Dharmendra Pradhan at the Union Minister’s chambers in the Parliament house on Tuesday. The CM brought to the attention of the Union Minister that Hyderabad city was growing fast in technology, life sciences, aerospace, defense, logistics, and advanced manufacturing sectors and there was an urgent need to establish an IIM in the city.

Revanth Reddy also informed Pradhan that 200 acres of land required for the establishment of the IIM had already been identified at the University of Hyderabad campus.

A facility of transit campus is also ready to immediately commence IIM classes. The government will grant necessary permissions for the establishment of the IIM and provide the required facilities.

The establishment of an IIM in Hyderabad would improve opportunities for the students of poor and middle-class families in Telangana, he added.

The CM also requested for immediate establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Nirmal districts.