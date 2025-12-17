Modi’s Jordan visit strengthens bilateral ties, 5 MoUs signed

Amman/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jordan has paved the way for deepening bilateral ties between India and the West Asian country with the signing of five MoUs in the areas of renewable energy, water resource management, cultural exchange, digital solution and twinning between Petra and Ellora.

PM Modi held extensive discussions with King Abdullah II of Jordan on ways to further deepen bilateral engagement in the fields of trade and investment; defense and security; renewable energy.

He also discussed the issues of fertilizer and agriculture; innovation, IT and digital technologies; critical minerals; infrastructure; health and pharma; education and capacity; tourism and heritage; and culture and people-to-people ties. The Prime Minister proposed that the two countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to $5 billion over the next 5 years.

He also called for collaboration between Jordan’s digital payment system and India’s United Payments Interface (UPI). Jordan is an important supplier of fertiliser to India, and companies on both sides are in discussions for further substantive investment in Jordan to meet growing demand for phosphatic fertilizer in India.

PM Modi’s first full-fledged visit to Jordan marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. India is Jordan’s third largest trading partner. Jordan is also a leading supplier of phosphates and potash fertilizers for India.

Around 17,500 Indian nationals currently live in Jordan, mostly working in textiles, construction, manufacturing and healthcare. While India exports cereals, frozen meat, petroleum products, animal fodder etc. to Jordan, fertilisers, especially phosphates and potash are imported.