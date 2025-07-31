CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced the extension of free kitchen facilities for flood-affected people in three districts and claimed that no lives were lost in the calamity. Accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of submerged villages in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts.

“The flood situation is completely under control and directions have been given to start post-flood activities. Around 30,000 people of 81 villages under eight blocks of three districts - Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur - have been hit by the floods,” the Chief Minister said. Stating that 5,869 people from low-lying areas were evacuated, the Chief Minister said free kitchens are currently providing two meals a day for 10,000 people. “The free kitchen facility will be extended for seven more days from today,” Majhi told reporters after his return from the aerial survey. While 16 free kitchens have been opened in Balasore district, 10 are available in Bhadrak district, and three in Jajpur district. The Chief Minister said water levels in Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers are now flowing below the danger mark.

To help people affected by the floods, 30 teams (17 ODRAF and 13 Fire Service) have been deployed in Balasore, while 15 teams (1 NDRF, 1 ODRAF, and 13 Fire Service) are currently in Bhadrak, and another 15 teams (1 ODRAF and 14 Fire Service) are in Jajpur. Flood impact in Keonjhar district is significantly lower, officials said.

The Chief Minister said district collectors have been directed to assess damage to houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure due to the floods. “Those whose houses have been completely damaged will be allotted new homes, while people with partially damaged houses will receive assistance for repair,” he said. “We will provide compensation to those who have lost domestic animals due to the flood,” he added. Majhi said some low-lying villages are still inundated, but floodwaters are likely to recede in 2–3 days. “The Revenue and Disaster Management department has taken preventive measures to manage the floods,” he added. In a post on X, Majhi said, “The people are our strength; their safety and prosperity are our priority. The people’s government has always given importance to disaster management. Today, I conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Keonjhar districts in North Odisha to assess the situation.” “I discussed with the local administration, district collectors, block officers and employees of various departments to review the effective management of the flood situation and rehabilitation efforts. I have directed the officials to ensure administrative coordination and provide all kinds of government assistance to the residents of the affected areas,” he added. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an Orange warning (be prepared to take action) of heavy to very heavy rains and thunderstorms with lightnings at some places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak districts. Similarly, the weather office also cautioned of heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning in the districts of Balasore, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjamand Gajapati districts.