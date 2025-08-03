CM disburses Rs 697 cr under PM-KISAN

Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to farmers’ welfare, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday disbursed the 20th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to more than 34.85 lakh farmers across the State, releasing total assistance of Rs 697 crore. The disbursement event was held on ICAR-CIFA campus on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and marked the State-level observance of PM-Kisan Diwas.

This initiative coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide rollout of the instalment from Varanasi, where Rs 21,000 crore was digitally transferred to 9.7 crore farmers across India under the scheme. Addressing a large gathering of farmers and officials, Majhi reiterated his government’s commitment to agricultural growth and farmer-centric governance.

“Our government is of the people and for the people, especially for our farmers. In a short time, we have rolled out multiple initiatives for their welfare. Today, over 50 lakh farmers in Odisha are receiving Rs 4,000 annually through the CM-Kisan scheme. Combined with PM-KISAN, they now receive Rs 10,000 per year,” he said.

To ensure no eligible farmer is left behind, the Chief Minister announced a State-wide saturation drive across all blocks. “We are determined to include every eligible farmer in the scheme. The funds are being transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts to ensure complete transparency through digital means,” he added.

Majhi also emphasised the importance of crop diversification and the promotion of allied sectors like fisheries and animal husbandry to enhance farmer incomes. “We must move beyond the goal of doubling income - farmers’ earnings should increase manifold. A prosperous and developed India depends on the prosperity of our farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the success of Odisha’s Samruddha Krushak Yojana, under which farmers receive additional Rs 800 input assistance per quintal of paddy. Last year alone, the State disbursed Rs 6,000 crore to 17 lakh farmers during the Kharif season and Rs 1,600 crore to 3 lakh farmers during Rabi.

The event marked a significant milestone in Odisha’s mission to uplift its agricultural sector and align with the national goal of building a self-reliant, developed India as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.