CM expresses grief over loss of lives in train accident

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of several people in a train accident near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. At least seven persons were killed and 14 others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train from behind near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The incident took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district).

“Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident near Bilaspur resulting in the loss of several precious lives and injuries to many,” Majhi said in a post on X. The Chief Minister paid his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength to the families affected by the incident. Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said he was deeply saddened to know about the loss of precious lives in the train accident in Chhattisgarh. “My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones. Prayer for the early rescue of those who are trapped under debris and swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries,” the former chief minister wrote on X. Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das too expressed sorrow over the death and injury of several people in the tragic rail accident. “In this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with all the affected families,”Das said.