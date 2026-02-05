Youth killed while doing stunts on bike in Kadapa

A horrific incident occurred in Kadapa district, where youths frequently attempt stunts on the wide, relatively deserted airport road on the outskirts of the city. Despite police patrols in secluded areas like this, many choose late-night hours to carry out these risky acts.

Police officials stated that head injuries are the primary cause of death in such accidents. They issued stern warnings, emphasising that speeding and performing stunts on empty roads are life-threatening. Authorities urged young people to prioritise their lives and families over social media likes, warning that many are losing their lives in pursuit of internet fame.

Kadapa district police assured the public that strict measures will be enforced to prevent such incidents in the future.