HC grants partial relief to activist Puneeth Kerehalli in migrant-related cases

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday provided significant relief to Hindu activist Puneeth Kerehalli, who has been facing multiple criminal cases related to his campaign against alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Bengaluru. The single-judge bench stayed proceedings in one case filed against him and directed police not to take any coercive action in another case.

Hearing the petitions filed by Kerehalli, the High Court expressed strong displeasure over the manner in which the police had handled the complaints. The court observed that illegal migrants were being reported in several parts of the city, yet action was being taken against those who bring such issues to light. The bench questioned the state government on what concrete measures had been initiated to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

“People are highlighting the presence of illegal migrants, but cases are being registered against them instead of acting on the issue,” the judge remarked, while seeking a detailed response from the government. The matter has now been adjourned to February 19 for further hearing.

The controversy dates back to an incident a few weeks ago in S. Bingipura village under Bannerghatta police station limits. Kerehalli and his team had visited a labour settlement after receiving information that suspected Bangladeshi migrants were residing there. They reportedly checked the identity documents of the workers and later informed the local police.

Following this, the landowner Siddesh filed a complaint accusing Kerehalli and his associates, including Dr. Nagendrapa, of intimidation and trespassing. Acting on the complaint, Bannerghatta police registered a case and arrested Kerehalli late at night. The arrest triggered protests from Hindu activists across the city, who alleged that the police were targeting whistleblowers instead of illegal migrants. Kerehalli was later released on conditional bail. The High Court has now stayed further proceedings in this case.

In another incident, Kerehalli was detained by Soladevanahalli police when he allegedly attempted to carry out a similar verification drive against suspected migrants in that area. A separate case was registered against him. While hearing this matter, the High Court directed the police not to take any forceful action until further orders.

Meanwhile, the court also heard a public interest litigation related to the eviction of illegal settlements in Kogilu Layout. The Advocate General informed the court that only a few displaced families had been allotted alternative housing and that many were reluctant to shift to rehabilitation centres.

The High Court appointed senior advocate B.V. Vidyullatha as amicus curiae and directed the Legal Services Authority to submit a comprehensive report on rehabilitation measures. The developments have come as a major relief for Kerehalli and his supporters, who claim they are fighting to protect local interests.