CM flags off ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to honour armed forces

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday flagged off ‘Tiranga Yatra’ or ‘Parakram Sobha Yatra’ here in honour of the Indian armed forces for exhibiting unique valour during ‘Operation Sindoor’. The rally was organised to boost the morale of the Indian armed forces for their success in ‘Operation Sindoor’, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, two weeks after the horrific massacre of 26 civilians.

The motorbike rally started from Kalinga Stadium and went up to Raj Bhavan here before passing through different parts of the city. “We feel proud of our Tiranga as it is the source of our inspiration. It has equal importance for us during both war and peace. It is a symbol of our unity and sovereignty,” the Chief Minister said.

After flagging off the Triranga Yatra, Majhi himself participated in the bike rally. Wearing a helmet, the Chief Minister rode pillion on a motorbike, which was driven by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. Majhi, however, covered a small distance as the rally passed through Jaydev Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Vani Vihar, Raj Mahal Square, AG Chowk before reaching the Governor’s House Square.

Some jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces also joined the bike rally. Holding tricolours, the participants raised slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Indian armed forces zindabad” amid singing patriotic songs.

“In the wake of the Indian armed forces’ success in ‘Operation Sindoor’, we salute the jawans and honour the Triranga. No one can give us a nuclear threat. We will march with our commitments,” Majhi told reporters.

Apart from Majhi, both deputy chief ministers, K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with other ministers such as Suresh Pujari, other members of the Council of Ministers, and senior officials, were also present on the occasion.

Other Odisha government officials from different departments also joined the rally, flagged off from Gate-3 of Kalinga Stadium. Odisha BJP leaders, including its State unit president Manmohan Samal, also joined the ‘Triranga Yatra’ here.

“We are indebted to the Indian armed forces. The people are working peacefully in India because our jawans are keeping a constant vigil at the borders.

They have taught a lesson to the terrorists and Pakistan,” said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

Earlier, Odisha’s two Opposition parties, the Congress and the BJD, have also organised similar rallies to express solidarity towards the Indian armed forces for launching ‘Operation Sindoor’. On Tuesday, the BJP had also organised a similar ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.