CM greets all mothers

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday extended his greetings to all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day.He said mothers are pillars of strength, love and sacrifice. In a post on X, Majhi said, “On this Mother’s Day, I extend heartfelt gratitude to all mothers—the pillars of strength, love and sacrifice. Let us honour their unwavering spirit and commitment in shaping a better future for our families and society. #MothersDay.”

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also extended warm wishes and congratulated all mothers on Mother’s Day.Parida, who is in charge of Women and Child Development department, had launched a ‘selfie with mother’ contest for Mother’s Day. The top three contestants will be rewarded by the department, officials said.

