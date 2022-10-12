CM KCR to stay put in Delhi for BRS initiatives

New Delhi: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who attended the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday afternoon, has decided to stay put in Delhi for next three days and focus on taking forward the proposal of making BRS a national party.

Party sources said KCR would hold consultations with some political organisations and different sections of society. The TRS leader is planning to meet a select group of retired bureaucrats and farmers' associations and seek their help to move forward in national politics. He is also likely to meet Rakesh Tikait.

KCR also visited the building where BRS office is being set up in New Delhi and reviewed the arrangements made in the office. Before starting BRS operations, sources said, a small puja will be performed in the office soon.

Leaders said that efforts were on to rope in some senior leaders from different parties mainly from Congress party from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. He is also looking at the possibility of attracting some retired bureaucrats, intellectuals and leaders of employees' associations.

It is learnt that KCR will also meet a few noted Supreme Court advocates to enquire about the ongoing ED and CBI probe into the Delhi liquor scam and the possibility of questioning some TRS leaders. They said the Centre would go to any extent to target the TRS as it has been exposing the failure of the Union Government.