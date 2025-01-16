CM Majhi launches enhanced pension for elderly

Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched an initiative to distribute enhanced social security pension among people aged 80 or above and persons with 80 per cent or more disabilities. The pension for these people has been increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,500 per month.

He handed over cheques to several beneficiaries at a function held at Dharanidhar University ground here. The enhanced pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and National Social Assistance Programme has been effective in Odisha from January, he said.

Majhi said the enhanced social security pension for the elderly and persons with disabilities (PWDs) is one of the major promises made by the BJP before the elections. He said over 4.15 lakh people across the State will benefit from the enhanced social security for the elderly and PWDs. As many as 9,913 people in Keonjhar district will get the benefit, he said.

“The beneficiaries will now get Rs 3,500 per month, instead of only Rs 1,200 during the previous BJD government,” Majhi said, adding that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve the welfare of the State’s most vulnerable citizens. Apart from ensuring the financial security of the vulnerable citizens, Majhi said the initiative will help them live a life with dignity.

The Chief Minister said his government in the seven months of its rule has ensured that the common people benefit from schemes. “We have fulfilled most of our promises after the BJP formed the government in Odisha on June 12. We have opened four gates of Shree Jagannath temple, provided Rs 3,100 per quintal to paddy farmers and also launched the ‘Subhadra’ scheme for women,” he said. Majhi also asserted that his government’s focus has been on enabling people from all sections of society to live a better quality of life, particularly those who require additional assistance due to age or disability.

The Chief Minister said the State government joined the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which has added a new chapter to the development story of the State’s healthcare sector. Majhi has also announced a substantial increase in pension for freedom fighters, an “acknowledgement of their pivotal role in the country’s struggle for independence”.

Freedom fighters, who were imprisoned during the independence movement, will now receive Rs 20,000 monthly, double the previous amount of Rs 10,000. Those who participated in the freedom movement but were not imprisoned will now have a monthly pension of Rs 15,000, up from Rs 9,000.

The State government has also announced a pension for the persons who were jailed during the Emergency period between 1975 and 1977.