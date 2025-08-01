CM Mann, Kejriwal pay tributes to Udham Singh

Sunam: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his martyrdom day here.

Mann along with Kejriwal reached the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial in Sunam to pay homage to the martyr.

In a post on X, Mann said the bravery of Udham Singh will continue to inspire future generations.

“By avenging the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh, he fulfilled his responsibility towards the country like a true patriot.

The bravery of Shaheed Udham Singh Ji will continue to inspire our future generations,” Mann wrote.

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state unit chief Aman Arora were also present on the occasion.

Udham Singh avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by shooting down Michael O’Dwyer, then lieutenant governor of undivided Punjab, on March 13, 1940.

Udham Singh was hanged at the age of 40 at the Pentonville Prison in London on July 31, 1940.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited Sunam in Punjab, and paid tributes to legendary freedom fighter Udham Singh on his martyrdom day. Sunam is the birthplace of Singh.

Saini offered floral tributes at the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial and met the freedom fighter’s family members, an official statement said.

Saini was accompanied by Punjab BJP’s Working president Ashwani Sharma.

Earlier, in a post on X, Saini said Singh’s courage, sacrifice, and unwavering love for the motherland are a source of inspiration for every citizen of the country.